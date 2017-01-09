UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it had added seven people to its list of those subject to its counter terrorism blacklist, including five from Russia and one each from Lebanon and Iran.
In a statement, the department said its Office of Foreign Asset Control had added the seven men to its Specially Designated Nationals list. (bit.ly/2iwSBGy)
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts