NEW YORK Nov 17 Foreigners purchased long-term
U.S. securities for an eighth straight month in September, data
from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.
Foreigners bought long-term U.S. assets totaling $33.6
billion in September from a revised $20.8 billion in August.
Including short-dated instruments such as bills, however,
overseas investors sold a whopping $175.1 billion in U.S. assets
in September, after selling a revised $8.5 billion the previous
month.
Data also showed foreign investors bought U.S. Treasuries
totaling $17.4 billion in September, after selling them for two
straight months.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)