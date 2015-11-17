(Recasts with context, adds details on data)
NEW YORK Nov 17 Foreigners increased purchases
of long-term U.S. securities in September, buying for eight
straight months and bolstered by inflows into U.S. Treasury
bonds and notes, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed
on Tuesday.
Foreigners bought long-term U.S. assets totaling $33.6
billion in September from a revised $20.8 billion in August.
Including short-dated instruments such as bills, however,
overseas investors sold a whopping $175.1 billion in U.S. assets
in September, after selling a revised $8.5 billion the previous
month.
Analysts said investors usually focus on long-term capital
flows, more than short-term transactions.
Data showed foreign investors bought U.S. Treasuries
totaling $17.4 billion in September, after selling them for two
straight months. Buying by private investors of U.S. Treasuries
to the tune of $32.1 billion, more than offset selling by
foreign official institutions such as central banks.
The buying of U.S. Treasuries seemed to stem from the
Federal Reserve's inaction on interest rates at its September
policy meeting as well as some dovish inflation signals in the
central bank's statement at the time. That pushed U.S. yields on
both the short- and long-end lower during the month of
September.
Foreign official selling of Treasuries, meanwhile, amounted
to $17.2 billion, data showed. Major central banks have sold
U.S. Treasuries for 12 straight months.
Emerging market economies led by Brazil, India, and Turkey
were some of the biggest sellers of U.S. government bonds. These
countries have been selling their dollar reserves in an effort
to prop up their weakening currencies.
China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries, meanwhile, declined in
September to $1.258 trillion, the lowest since February this
year. The world's second largest economy, however, remained the
largest holder of U.S. government paper.
Japan, the second largest U.S. Treasury debt holder, saw a
drop in its holdings to $1.177 trillion, declining for a second
straight month.
Meanwhile, U.S. equities showed an outflow of $27.7 billion
in September, from an outflow of $6.0 billion in August. Foreign
investors have sold U.S. stocks in four of the last five months.
One bright spot, however, was the continued inflow into U.S.
corporate bonds. In September, foreign investors bought $15.1
billion in U.S. corporate debt, buying for 13 consecutive
months.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese,
Bernard Orr)