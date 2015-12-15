NEW YORK Dec 15 Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in October after buying for eight straight months, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

Foreigners sold $16.6 billion in long-term U.S. assets in October, from purchases of $33.6 billion in September. Including short-term bills, however, overseas investors bought $68.9 billion in October, after selling a revised $172.7 billion in U.S. assets the previous month.

Data also showed foreign investors sold U.S. Treasuries totaling $55.2 billion in October after buying $17.4 billion in September. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Tom Brown)