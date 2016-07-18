NEW YORK, July 18 Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities in May after selling them the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday.

Offshore investors bought $41.1 billion in long-term U.S. assets, after selling $67.4 billion in April. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors sold $11 billion in May, after buying $93.1 billion in March.

The report also showed that foreigners sold U.S. Treasury bonds and notes for a second straight month in May totaling $18.29 billion, after record sales of $74.58 billion in April. (Editing by Chris Reese)