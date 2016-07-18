(Adds details on U.S. Treasury holdings)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 18 Foreigners sold U.S. Treasury
bonds and notes for a second straight month in May, data from
the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday, as investors
believed that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
more than once this year.
The month of May showed higher U.S. inflation data and
hawkish minutes from a Fed policy meeting. The minutes suggested
that the Fed would likely raise rates in subsequent months if
economic data points to stronger U.S. second-quarter economic
growth along with higher inflation and employment.
That view, however, has since faded as an uncertain global
economic outlook, Britain's shock vote to exit the European
Union, and a slew of geopolitical events have more or less
ensured the Fed will hold rates for some time.
U.S. data showed on Monday that foreign investors sold
$18.29 billion in U.S. Treasuries in May, after selling a record
$74.6 billion the previous month. April's outflow was the
largest since the U.S. Treasury Department started recording
Treasury debt transactions in January 1978.
Foreign official institutions, which include central banks,
sold $23.42 billion in U.S. government bonds, while private
offshore investors bought $8.13 billion.
Yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes at the
beginning of May were 1.8650 percent, hitting a high of 1.8900
late in the month.
China remained the largest foreign holder of U.S. government
debt, with $1.2440 trillion in May from $1.2428 trillion in
April.
Japan, the No. 2 foreign U.S. Treasury debt holder, posted
lower U.S. government debt holdings of $1.133 trillion, down
from $1.143 trillion in April.
Data also showed that offshore investors bought $41.1
billion in long-term U.S. assets, after selling $67.4 billion in
April. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors
sold $11 billion in May, after buying $93.1 billion in March.
