(Corrects 10-year yield levels in paragraph 6)
NEW YORK Aug 15 Foreigners sold U.S. Treasury
bonds and notes for a third consecutive month in June, data
from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday, with some
analysts pointing to softening investor demand after years of
strong buying.
Offshore investors sold $32.9 billion in U.S. Treasuries in
June after selling $18.29 billion in May. That followed record
outflow in April of $74.6 billion.
Foreign official institutions, which include central banks,
sold $33.5 billion in U.S. government bonds, while private
offshore investors bought $2.4 billion.
"If you look at U.S. Treasury auctions, there has been
generally less demand from foreign central banks, compared to
last year," said Kim Rupert, managing director for global fixed
income at Action Economics in San Francisco.
"It's also possible that investors are taking profits on
U.S. Treasury positions after strong gains," she added.
Yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes at the
beginning of June were 1.8440 percent, and later hit a high of
1.8560 percent. By the end of the month, yields were at 1.492
percent.
China remained the largest foreign holder of U.S. government
debt, with $1.241 trillion in June, down from $1.2440 trillion
the previous month.
Japan, the No. 2 foreign U.S. Treasury debt holder, posted
holdings of $1.148 trillion, up from $1.133 trillion in May.
U.S. stocks, meanwhile, posted outflows for a fifth straight
month in June, amounting to $6.8 billion. The only month that
produced foreign inflows in 2016 was in January, when investors
bought $4.6 billion.
The data also showed foreigners sold $3.6 billion in
long-term securities in June after buying $40.8 billion in May.
Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors sold
$202.8 billion, after selling $11 billion in May.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David
Gregorio and Dan Grebler)