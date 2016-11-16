NEW YORK Nov 16 Foreigners sold a record amount
of U.S. Treasury bonds and notes in September, data from the
U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday.
September's outflow of $76.6 billion in U.S. government debt
was the largest since the department started recording Treasury
debt transactions in January 1978.
Data also showed foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities
in September. Offshore investors unloaded $26.2 billion in
long-term U.S assets after buying a revised $45.5 billion the
previous month.
Including shorter-dated securities, however, overseas
investors sold $152.9 billion in September, after buying $40
billion in August.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Tom Brown)