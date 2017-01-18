NEW YORK Jan 18 China's holdings of U.S.
Treasuries declined for a sixth straight month in November, data
from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday, as the
world's second largest economy continued to dip into its
reserves to prop up a weakening yuan.
China's holdings declined to $1.049 trillion, a drop of
about $66 billion. Japan remained the largest non-U.S. holder of
Treasuries for a second straight month in November, holding
$1.108 trillion in the U.S. government bonds.
Data also showed foreigners bought $30.8 billion in
long-term U.S. assets in November after buying $9.3 billion the
previous month. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas
investors purchased $23.7 billion in November, after buying
$20.6 billion in October
