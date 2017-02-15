NEW YORK Feb 15 Foreign investors in December sold U.S. Treasuries for a ninth straight month, unloading $21.9 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday.

For the month, private investors sold $40.5 billion in Treasuries, while foreign official institutions, which include central banks, bought $18.6 billion.

The data also showed offshore investors sold $12.9 billion in long-term U.S assets in December after buying $34.4 billion the previous month. Including shorter-dated securities, foreigners sold $42.8 billion in U.S. assets after buying $30.2 billion in November. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)