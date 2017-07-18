FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreigners buy most U.S. long-term securities since July -Treasury data
July 18, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 13 hours ago

Foreigners buy most U.S. long-term securities since July -Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought the most long-term U.S. securities in 10 months in May as the Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 posted gains and benchmark Treasury yields fell for a second straight month, U.S. Treasury Department data showed on Tuesday.

Offshore investors purchased $91.9 billion in long-term U.S. assets in May, more than the revised $9.7 billion they bought the previous month. May's amount was the highest since the $95.1 billion they bought in July 2016.

They were net buyers of U.S. assets with the inclusion of shorter-dated securities, totaling $57.3 billion in May, less than the revised $74.4 billion in April.

Meanwhile, foreign investors bought $46.37 billion in Treasuries, which was the most since June 2015 when they bought $72.01 billion. In April, they sold $22.53 billion in U.S. government debt. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

