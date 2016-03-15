BRIEF-Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan
NEW YORK, March 15 Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities for a second straight month in January, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday.
Foreigners sold $12 billion in long-term U.S. assets, after sales of $29.4 billion in December. However, including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors bought $118.4 billion in January, after selling $106.8 billion the previous month.
Foreigners sold $50.4 billion in Treasuries, after selling $35.9 billion in December. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan
* Shares jump more than 10 pct, bid exceeds expectations (Adds earnings multiple, premium, advising banks, likely timing of offer period)