NEW YORK May 16 Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a second straight month in March, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday.

Offshore investors purchased $78.1 billion in long-term U.S assets after buying $72.6 billion the previous month. Including shorter-dated securities, however, overseas investors sold $98.3 billion in March, after buying $31.7 billion in February.

The report also showed for the first time U.S. Treasury holdings of Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries. Saudi Arabia has the largest Treasury holdings among the Gulf exporters with $116.8 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)