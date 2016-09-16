NEW YORK, Sept 16 Foreigners bought long-term
U.S. securities in July, after selling them the previous month,
data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.
Offshore investors purchased $103.9 billion in long-term
securities in July after selling $500 million in June.
The June sales figure was previously reported at $3.6
billion.
Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors
bought $140.6 billion in U.S. assets, compared with a revised
$194.5 billion sold in June.
Data also showed foreign investors sold U.S. Treasuries for
a fourth straight month in July. They sold $13.1 billion in U.S.
government debt, following $32.9 billion in sales in June.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)