NEW YORK, March 15 Foreigners sold U.S.
Treasuries for a 10th straight month in January, with ouflows of
$6.97 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on
Wednesday.
Foreign official institutions, which include central banks,
sold $44.86 billion in Treasuries, offsetting purchases by
private investors for the month totaling $38.08 billion.
The data also showed offshore investors bought $6.3 billion
in long-term U.S. assets in January, after selling $12.9 billion
the previous month. Including shorter-dated securities,
foreigners bought $110.4 billion in U.S. assets in January,
after selling $65.3 billion in December.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sandra
Maler)