WASHINGTON Oct 17 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Thursday said it would re-open sales of securities to local
and state governments that had been halted to keep the U.S.
government from breaching the debt limit.
The Treasury said it is "resuming the sale of State and
Local Government Series nonmarketable Treasury securities,
effective today," at 1:00 p.m. (1700 GMT). The suspension had
assisted Treasury's management of the debt subject to limit
until a bill was signed by President Barack Obama that ended the
16-day partial government shutdown and raised the U.S. borrowing
cap.
The securities, called "slugs," are sold to states and
municipalities. The move to stop the sales was taken as part of
extraordinary measures by the Treasury to comply with the debt
ceiling as the Obama administration and Congress negotiated a
solution.