WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday that 61 community banks will get a total of $608 million from a special fund that was created to spur lending to small businesses.

Treasury said the disbursements come from the $30 billion Small Business Lending Fund, which have provided more than $2.4 billion in funding to 191 community banks in the last couple of months.

"There is no task more important than strengthening our economy and creating jobs, and this investment in small businesses across the country will help us achieve that goal," Deputy Treasury Secretary Neal Wolin said in a statement.

The fund was designed to provide capital to smaller community banks with under $10 billion in assets.

