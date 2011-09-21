(Adds details on warrant strike prices, minimum bids)

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will auction 17.9 million stock warrants in SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) that it received in exchange for $4.85 billion in bailout funds.

The Treasury said in a statement that the Dutch-style auction will commence at 8 a.m. Thursday and close at 6:30 p.m. the same day.

The Treasury received the warrants in two tranches in 2008 for two separate investments through the Capital Purchase Program, as a means for taxpayers to share in the financial sector's recovery after bailouts during the financial crisis.

Each of the first tranche of 6.01 million warrants allows the holder to purchase one share of SunTrust common stock for a strike price of $33.70 through Dec. 31, 2018. The minimum bid price for this tranche is $2 each.

The second tranche of 11.9 million warrants carries a strike price of $44.15 through Nov. 14, 2018. The minimum bid price for this tranche is $1.05 each. Bids above the minimum for both tranches can be made in five cent increments.

SunTrust shares closed on Tuesday at $18.98 each.

SunTrust paid back the $4.85 billion Treasury investment on March 30. (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)