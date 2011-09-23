(Adds background)

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. Treasury on Friday said it will take in $30.06 million in net proceeds from the sale of 17.9 million stock warrants in SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI.N).

The Treasury said in a statement that the Dutch-style auction priced the A-series tranche of warrants at $2.70 each, 70 cents above the minimum bid price of $2.

The B-series warrants were priced at $1.20 each, compared with a minimum bid price of $1.05 each.

The closings are expected on September 28

The Treasury received the warrants in two tranches in 2008 for two separate bailout investments for a combined total of $4.85 billion.

The warrants were granted to the Treasury as a means for taxpayers to share in the financial sector's recovery after hundreds of billions of dollars in bailouts during the financial crisis.

Each of the first tranche of 6.01 million A-series warrants allows the holder to purchase one share of SunTrust common stock for a strike price of $33.70 through Dec. 31, 2018.

The second tranche of 11.9 million B-series warrants carries a strike price of $44.15 through Nov. 14, 2018.

SunTrust shares, which have been battered recently along with other bank stocks due to worries about the global slowdown and the euro area debt crisis, closed on Tuesday at $16.94.

SunTrust paid back the $4.85 billion Treasury preferred-stock investment on March 30. (Reporting by Doug Palmer and David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci & Theodore d'Afflisio)