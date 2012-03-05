WASHINGTON, March 5 The U.S. Treasury
Department on Monday barred Americans from any dealings with
Syria's state-owned radio and television stations because it
said they support the Syrian government's crackdown on its own
people.
"The General Organization of Radio and TV has served as an
arm of the Syrian regime as it mounts increasingly barbaric
attacks on its own population and seeks both to mask and
legitimize its violence," Treasury said in a statement.
Treasury said it "stands with the Syrian people" against the
violence backed by the Syrian radio and television organization.
It added a warning: "Any individuals or institutions
supporting its abhorrent behavior will be targeted and cut off
from the international financial system."
The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians in a year-long crackdown on protests
against the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
The action by Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control
(OFAC) makes the Syrian radio and television organization
subject to sanctions imposed against the government of Syria
under an executive order that took effect in August 2011.
Essentially, the order prohibits Americans from engaging in
business with any Syrian state-owned entity.
(Reporting By Glenn Somerville; editing by Mohammad Zargham)