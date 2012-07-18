WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Wednesday ratcheted up efforts to restrict the Syrian
government by adding 29 officials to the list of those facing
sanctions.
The United States also designated five companies linked to
the Syrian government agency responsible for non-conventional
weapons programs, and one company controlled by Rami Makhluf,
who the Treasury statement called a "corrupt crony" of President
Bashar al-Assad. The companies and government officials are
subject to U.S. and international sanctions.
Violence in Syria has caused more than 10,000 deaths as
Bashar al-Assad has waged a bloody, 15-month crackdown against
opposition forces.
The United States is "unwavering" in its commitment "to
pressure the Assad regime to end the carnage and relinquish
power," David Cohen, the Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism
and financial intelligence, said in a statement.
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Vicki Allen)