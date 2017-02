WASHINGTON, April 4 Regions Financial Corp has repaid $3.5 billion to the U.S. Treasury Department that it received under the bank bailout program and is now fully out of the financial crisis-era program, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

The Treasury said that after the latest payment, the overall positive return on bank investments made under the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP, has reached $18 billion. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Neil Stempleman)