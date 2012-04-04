(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, April 4 Regions Financial Corp
has repaid $3.5 billion to the U.S. Treasury Department
that it received under the bank bailout program and is now fully
out of the financial crisis-era program, the Treasury said on
Wednesday.
The Treasury said that after the latest payment, the overall
positive return on bank investments made under the Troubled
Asset Relief Program, or TARP, has reached $18 billion.
A total of $245 billion was invested in banks under TARP's
bank programs and some $263 billion now has been returned in the
form of repayments, dividends, interest and other income.
When Treasury put money into a bank during the 2007-2009
financial crisis, it received preferred shares and banks repay
the funds by buying back the preferred stock. The Treasury still
holds warrants to buy common shares in Regions Financial and
could earn an additional return on those.
So far, taxpayers have recovered about 81 percent, or $337
billion, out of the total $415 billion that the government
disbursed across all TARP programs.
TARP was set up as a $700-billion program at the height of
the 2007-2009 financial crisis and was used as a mechanism for
propping up struggling financial institutions that are regaining
strength as economic conditions improve.
About 350 banks, mostly smaller ones, still have not paid
back the TARP money that they received.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Neil Stempleman and
James Dalgleish)