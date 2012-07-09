WASHINGTON, July 9 The U.S. Treasury on Monday said it would sell a new round of assets acquired from banks during its mid-crisis bailout of the financial sector.

Treasury said it would sell preferred stock and subordinated debt investments in the following banks: First Western Financial, Inc.; CBS Banc-Corp; Exchange Bank; Market Street Bancshares; Fidelity Financial Corporation; Marquette National Corporation; Premier Financial Bancorp., Inc.; Diamond Bancorp., Inc.; Park Bancorporation; Trinity Capital Corporation; First Community Financial; Commonwealth Bancshares.

The auctions will begin "on or about" July 23. (Reporting by Washington Economics Team; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)