MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
WASHINGTON, July 23 The U.S. Treasury on Monday said it would hold an auction over the course of the day to sell another round of assets acquired from banks during its mid-crisis bailout of the financial sector.
Treasury said it would sell preferred stock and subordinated debt investments in the following banks: First Western Financial, Inc.; CBS Banc-Corp; Exchange Bank; Market Street Bancshares, Inc.; Fidelity Financial Corporation; Marquette National Corporation; Premier Financial Bancorp., Inc.; Diamond Bancorp., Inc.; Park Bancorporation; Trinity Capital Corporation; First Community Financial; Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc.
The auctions were to begin at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) and close at 6:30 p.m. (2230 GMT). (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.