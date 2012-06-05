Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 20
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
(Clarifies figure in fourth paragraph)
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday said it will auction off several preferred stock investments in seven banks that received government assistance at the height of the financial crisis.
The Treasury said it expects to commence the auctions of preferred stock purchased through the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP, on or about June 11.
The seven banks are Ameris Bankcorp, Farmers Capital Bank Corp, First Capital Bankcorp Inc, First Defiance Financial Corp, LNB Bancorp Inc , Taylor Capital Group and United Bankcorp Inc .
So far, the government has recouped about $264 billion from its bank programs under TARP, the bailout initiative launched during the financial crisis, the Treasury said.
The offerings will be carried out using a modified Dutch auction process, according to the Treasury, which establishes a market price by allowing investors to submit bids at specified increments. More detailed guidance will be available in prospectuses released before each auction. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ZURICH, Feb 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8517 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The benchmark FTSE 100 index finished 0.3 percent higher on Friday and gained 0.6 percent for the week. The index, dominated by companies that trade internationally, was also supported by weakness in sterling after a drop in British retail sales for January. * KRAFT HEINZ/UNILEVER: U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-bil