WASHINGTON, July 16 The Obama administration urged Congress on Wednesday to pass a law to stem what it described as a growing trend in U.S. companies moving to other countries to reduce their U.S. tax bills.

"Congress should enact legislation immediately," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told a business conference hosted by CNBC network. "It is important that this issue be addressed because we're seeing an uptick in activity, of greater interest of companies moving overseas." (Reporting by Howard Schneider and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)