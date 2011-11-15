* Another step in winding down bank bailout

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The U.S. Treasury Department announced plans on Tuesday to sell warrants it holds in 17 banks this week, continuing the process of winding down investments made when it bailed out the financial sector.

The Treasury said it will auction the warrants on Thursday in private transactions principally involving qualified institutional buyers. Sale of the warrants, which give the buyer a right to buy stock in the banks, will start at 8 a.m. (1300 GMT) on Nov. 17 and conclude at 6:30 p.m. (2330 GMT).

The government acquired the warrants after investing taxpayer money in the banks during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

In return for providing capital from its $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program, the Treasury received warrants to buy their stock. It now is selling off the warrants.

The banks involved this week are: Bank of Marion Bancorp; CoBiz Financial Inc; Eagle Bancorp Inc; Encore Bancshares Inc; F.N.B. Corporation; First Bancorp (of North Carolina); First Busey Corporation; First Community Bancshares Inc; 1st Constitution Bancorp; First Merchants Corporation; Horizon Bancorp; Lakeland Financial Corp; LCNB Corporation; Middleburg Financial Corporation; Midsouth Bancorp Inc; Westamerica Bancorporation and Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Under the main TARP program for banks, the Treasury provided $205 billion in capital to 707 institutions.

All the big banks, such as Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N), have repaid the money they received.

But smaller banks, often more community-oriented and directly affected by a halting recovery that has meant high unemployment and falling home prices, have found it harder to do so.

Only $413 billion in TARP funds were disbursed before the program ended in October 2010. Some 77 percent of that amount, about $317 billion in repayments and dividend income, has come back to the government.

In addition to banks, capital was pumped into U.S. automakers and insurer AIG (AIG.N). At one point, the AIG investment reached $182 billion, although it now stands at $50 billion.

The Treasury said that during Thursday's auction, qualified bidders would be able to submit bids at prices at or above a minimum bid price specified to them for each warrant position. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Dan Grebler)