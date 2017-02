WASHINGTON Nov 8 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it will begin selling warrants to buy stock in an undisclosed number of banks in coming weeks, a departure from a string of public offerings.

Private sales could be an attempt to cut transactions costs or a reflection of worsening market conditions as turmoil in Europe pressures U.S. bank shares.

"At some point in the next several weeks, Treasury intends to conduct an auction to sell, in private transactions principally involving qualified institutional buyers, its warrants positions in a number of financial institutions," the Treasury said in a press release. (Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Andrea Ricci)