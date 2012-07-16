(Adds detail on bank report)
WASHINGTON, July 16 A U.S. Treasury Department
employee used government resources to solicit prostitutes and
another employee accepted gifts from a bank he supervised in
violation of conflict of interest rules, reports from Treasury's
internal watchdog said.
A Treasury staffer with the now defunct Office of Thrift
Supervision (OTS) used his government email to arrange sexual
encounters with women advertised on Craigslist, viewed websites
offering erotic services and met with prostitutes on three
separate occasions, a report by Treasury's inspector general
said.
The OTS has since merged with the Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency. The OTS official, who retired from government
service in 2010, did not provide any banking information to any
prostitute, the report said.
The documents, first reported by The Hill newspaper, were
posted online on July 9 and made public through a request under
the U.S. freedom of information law.
Treasury's inspector general also found that a national bank
examiner accepted golf fees and food, played golf during work
hours and recorded time as work while playing with bank
employees.
Bank supervisors - who are responsible for examining banks
for safety and soundness - are barred from accepting anything of
value from the banks they examine and are not allowed to play
golf with members of a supervised bank.
The employee from the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency said he was always objective and professional and that
his supervision of the unnamed bank was never influenced by the
golf outings. It is unclear whether the examiner is still
working for the OCC.
A spokesman for the OCC said these "are isolated incidences
and do not diminish the highly ethical behavior of thousands of
other OCC employees."
"OCC employees, and in particular examiners, are held to
ethical standards that go beyond those applicable to government
employees generally," the spokesman said in an emailed
statement.
One report found that a long-time employee with Treasury's
Financial Management Services used the government's express
mailing system to process her personal mail from February 2002
through April 2010.
Another report found that a senior information technology
specialist violated conflict of interest rules when she did not
properly disclose that her husband was employed with an unnamed
company while she was serving as the contracting officer's
representative on the contract.
