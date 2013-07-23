WASHINGTON, July 23 President Barack Obama is
considering nominating Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom
Raskin to replace the U.S. Treasury Department's No. 2 official,
Neal Wolin, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Raskin, a former state banking regulator, has served on the
U.S. central bank's board since October 2010. She would bring
bank regulatory experience to the job to complement the
budgetary expertise of Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
The source said Raskin, 52, appeared to be a leading
candidate to replace Wolin, one of the Obama administration's
point people on financial regulatory reform. The White House
said it had no personnel announcements to make and the Fed
declined to comment. Bloomberg reported on Monday that the White
House was considering Raskin.
The Treasury on Tuesday announced that Wolin would step down
from his post at the end of next month after more than four
years in the job.
Wolin, 51, has been a key behind-the-curtains figure during
his tenure, best known for helping lead the push for the
Dodd-Frank financial reform law and for overseeing
implementation of the new rules it put in place. He has yet to
announce his future plans.
"Neal has played a key role on my economic team," President
Barack Obama said in a statement. "His deep knowledge and
excellent judgment helped us prevent a second Great Depression,
pass tough new Wall Street reform, strengthen our financial
system, foster growth here at home, and promote economic
development around the world."
If Obama nominates Raskin, it would open up a second vacancy
on the seven-person Fed board. Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke,
another banking expert, said earlier this month that she was
stepping down on Aug. 31.
Two vacancies would allow Obama to potentially package a
slate of nominees in way that would be politically palatable to
the closely divided Senate, which would need to confirm them.
To fill the previous two vacancies, Obama selected one
Republican and one Democrat.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is widely expected to step down
when his four-year term expires on Jan. 31.