WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. Treasury
Department said on Sunday that a wider yuan trading band could
help reduce global trade imbalances if it allows more play for
market forces.
"China's decision to widen the daily trading band for its
exchange rate, if implemented in a way that allows the value of
the exchange rate to reflect market forces, could contribute
rebalancing, which would be positive for China, the United
States, and the global economy," a Treasury Department official
told Reuters.
The Treasury said the process of correcting a
"misalignment" of China's exchange rate is still incomplete and
said more progress was needed.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Sandra Maler)