April 14 HBO on Tuesday sought to turn the
tables on the British sporting goods company suing it for libel
over a report about child labor in India, telling a federal jury
in Manhattan the claims against it were baseless.
The trial, which opened Monday, follows years of litigation
over the report on "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," which first
aired in September 2008.
The report accused British sporting goods company Mitre
Sports International of turning a blind eye to contractors or
subcontractors who allegedly used underaged workers to produce
Mitre-branded soccer balls in India.
Mitre denies the claims and says it opposes child labor.
In his opening statements, HBO's lawyer Dane Butswinkas
acknowledged that the report may not have been "perfect." But he
said it took two years and "careful detective work and
follow-up" to produce the 21-minute report.
"The report was responsible, if not generous to Mitre,"
Butswinkas said, rebutting claims by Mitre's attorney that it
was "fraudulently irresponsible journalism."
Mitre, which is owned by the London-based Pentland Group,
has called the report a "hatchet job."
In opening statements for Mitre on Monday, attorney Lloyd
Constantine said evidence would show that children depicted in
the report as stitching Mitre soccer balls together for 5 cents
per hour or less were induced by HBO to pretend on camera that
they were child laborers.
HBO has disputed this claim.
The defamation trial against Home Box Office, a Time Warner
Inc subsidiary, is the first in years featuring a U.S.
national broadcaster. Mitre has said it is seeking "tens of
millions of dollars" in damages.
Following HBO's opening statements on Tuesday, the 12-member
jury saw a videotaped deposition from India's Kailash Satyarthi,
who shared the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize for his work as a
children's rights activist and campaigner against child labor.
Satyarthi also appeared in the Real Sports report,
alternately titled "Childhood Lost" and "Children of Industry."
He testified that local contractors or subcontractors,
seeking to exploit the cheapest workers available were the
biggest obstacle to ending child labor.
Despite many pledges of corporate responsibility "a company
like Mitre is not able to control the supply chain," Satyarthi
said.
"The people responsible at Mitre for all the good work can
never come to know the truth," he said.
The case is Mitre Sports International Limited v. Home Box
Office Inc in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 08-09117.
