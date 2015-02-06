CHICAGO Feb 6 A chronic shortage of drivers
means America's long-haul trucking companies are struggling to
capitalize on cheap fuel prices that could allow them to take
goods shipments away from railroads.
A 50 percent fall in oil prices from their peak last year
should have erased some of the cost advantage railroads enjoy,
especially for longer hauls.
But for customers hoping to save money by switching from
train to truck, the lack of drivers makes that harder.
"It's a nice theory, but the math doesn't add up because of
the driver shortage," said Jason Seidl, an Cowen & Co analyst.
An increasingly common way of shipping freight is by
"intermodal" standardized containers that can be hauled by
truck, ship and train. Goods coming from China, for instance,
are hauled thousands of miles from the West Coast by train and
then put on trucks for a shorter haul to their destination.
The lower the price of diesel goes, the more competitive
standard shipping by truck becomes versus intermodal transport,
so long as carriers can get enough vehicles on the road to
achieve economies of scale.
During a Jan. 28 conference call, truckload carrier Knight
Transportation Inc said if diesel fell by about $1.50 a
gallon from the $3.80 the firm paid last September, trucks would
be more competitive than intermodal for hauls of up to 750
miles, versus around 500 miles last September.
Whether diesel will fall that far remains to be seen. But
with prices down around $1.00 per gallon from six months ago,
carriers are still complaining of trucks sitting idle due to a
lack of drivers.
Last year lobby group the American Trucking Associations
(ATA) said the industry is lacking 35,000 drivers and that
shortfall could grow to around 240,000 by 2020 if not addressed.
The shortage comes amid rising demand for freight, as the ATA
said truck tonnage rose 3.5 percent in 2014.
At the same time, intermodal rail shipments rose 5.2 percent
to a record 13.5 million in 2014.
Driver shortages are common when the economy grows. But
demographic changes are compounding the problem. The average
truck driver is 55, and more drivers are retiring. Not enough
younger workers are signing up, forcing companies like Werner
Enterprises Inc, Celadon Group Inc and J.B.
Hunt Transport Services Inc to offer signing bonuses to
new drivers or in some cases to cover the up to $7,000 it costs
to get a truck driver's license.
Many truck firms raised driver pay late last year by between
10 percent and 15 percent.
When reporting results on Feb 4, logistics firm Con-way Inc
Douglas Stotlar noted that a 2.3 percent decrease in
fourth-quartrer revenue at the company's truckload unit "was
primarily attributable to the industry-wide driver shortage,
which continued to impact our ability to seat tractors with
qualified drivers."
Some hope that if the U.S. oil industry dramatically scales
back production, it will free up more truck drivers. But Cowen &
Co analyst Seidl says that even if thousands of the estimated
oil industry's 100,000 drivers switch jobs, "that will be a drop
in the bucket" compared to the estimated 2.7 million U.S.
truckers.
Railroad executives also highlight the driver shortage when
asked if falling fuel prices can help truckload firms take
market share away from them.
"I don't think low oil will suddenly, magically translate
into more truck drivers," said Wick Moorman, CEO of No. 4 U.S.
railroad Norfolk Southern Corp.
After being caught out by a spike in demand last year that
left them struggling, analysts say the railroads may actually be
able to regain lost business if they continue to improve service
levels.
But Jack Koraleski, executive chairman of No. 1 U.S.
railroad Union Pacific Corp, thinks the net result "will
be a wash."
"I don't think customers are going to make long-term
shipping decisions based on short-term (oil) price moves," he
said.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; editing by Andrew Hay)