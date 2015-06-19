(Adds details from report, background, paragraphs 3-7)
WASHINGTON, June 18 The Obama administration
will propose on Friday new standards for big trucks designed to
cut carbon emissions and lower fuel costs, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
Citing an unnamed person familiar with the proposal, the
newspaper said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the
Transportation Department would announce draft standards for big
trucks, including garbage trucks, 18-wheelers and heavy-duty
pickup trucks.
Trucking industry executives and lobbyists familiar with the
process had said earlier that proposed rules, part of a broader
effort by the Obama administration to curb greenhouse gas
emissions, would probably call for boosting fuel efficiency
nearly 40 percent by 2027 from 2010 levels.
The Wall Street Journal said the proposals would apply to
big trucks built after 2018, and follow up on standards
announced by the Obama administration in 2011 for models built
between 2014 and 2018.
"The standards will also, for the first time ever, regulate
trailers that are part of 18-wheelers and other big hauling
trucks and issue tougher limits on the part of the truck hauling
the trailer, called the tractor, according to multiple industry
officials," it said.
The standards are expected to be completed next year after a
public comment period, the Journal said.
Truckers say the industry is willing to accept tighter
federal standards, since motor fuel accounts for about a third
of its costs, but various segments of the trucking industry
disagree about how federal rules should be structured and
implemented.
