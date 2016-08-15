WASHINGTON Aug 15 The Obama administration is
expected on Tuesday to issue final rules to cut greenhouse gas
emissions from medium and heavy duty trucks over the next
decade, likely one of the last major climate-related rules
President Barack Obama will issue before he leaves office.
The commercial vehicle rules, which the administration says
could cut 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions,
could help put the United States on track to reduce greenhouse
gas emissions by as much as 23 percent below 2005 levels by
2025. However, that is still short of Obama's pledge at last
year's Paris climate summit to reduce emissions 26-28 percent
below 2005 levels by 2025, according to research organization
the Rhodium Group.
The rules for commercial vehicles apply to semi-trucks,
large pickup trucks and vans, buses and work trucks. The
administration has estimated previously the rules would cut fuel
costs by about $170 billion, surpassing the $25 billion
projected costs for new technology by 2027.
Among the companies the commercial vehicle rules affect are
Cummins Inc, Eaton Corp, and truck makers such
as Daimler AG, Navistar International Corp
PACCAR Inc and Volvo AB.
Brian Mormino, executive director for worldwide
environmental strategy and compliance at Cummins, said
manufacturers need time to redesign vehicles so they can meet
the new standards economically. "We are going to pick the
technologies that are most cost efficient for our customers," he
said.
The rules have put unions and environmentalists at odds. Top
United Auto Workers leaders in February met with regulators to
raise concerns that higher regulatory costs could hurt workers
when commercial truck demand is slumping.
However, the California Air Resources Board urged U.S.
regulators in October to move up the effective date of the
emissions reductions to 2024 from 2027.
The commercial vehicle emissions curbs are one of several
steps the Obama administration has taken to reduce carbon
dioxide emissions from passenger cars, light trucks, airplanes
and power plants without the collaboration of the
Republican-controlled Congress. The long-term results will
depend on what Congress, the courts and his successor in the
Oval Office do over the next few years.
ISSUE IN PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN
Obama's climate policy is a central issue in the 2016
presidential campaign.
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has promised to both
continue Obama administration regulations and expand her use of
executive authority to achieve deeper cuts in greenhouse gas
emissions. Clinton has pledged to regulate oil and natural gas
fracking almost out of existence, although her proposals have
been met with skepticism by opponents and proponents of the oil
and gas-drilling technology.
Republican nominee Donald Trump has vowed to undo the
environmental regulations proposed by Obama as a central part of
his economic plan. Campaigning in Pennsylvania and other coal
states, Trump has blamed the EPA for the demise of the coal
industry and vowed to put miners back to work.
He also vowed to undo the Paris Climate Agreement negotiated
by the Obama administration.
Separately, the Supreme Court in February stayed the Obama
administration's Clean Power Plan to cut emissions from power
plants to allow a lower court to decide later this year or next
year on a legal challenge by 27 states.
The next president's appointees at regulatory agencies will
also get a say. The auto industry has an opportunity between now
and April 2018 to persuade the next administration to rewrite
rules requiring sharp cuts in carbon dioxide emissions from cars
and light trucks. Industry lobbyists, for example, have proposed
giving auto makers credits toward emissions compliance for
installing advanced safety systems such as automatic braking.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Valerie Volcovici; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)