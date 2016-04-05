CHICAGO, April 5 North American heavy-duty truck orders hit their lowest point since September 2012 as truck firms remain cautious about the state of the U.S. economy, according to preliminary March data released by FTR Transportation Intelligence on Tuesday.

The freight transportation forecaster said orders for the big trucks that haul the vast majority of goods along America's highways fell for a third consecutive month to 15,800 units.

Orders were down 37 percent versus March 2015 and off 12 percent compared with February this year. It was also the worst March for truck orders since 2010.

FTR said it expects orders to remain under 20,000 units for the next several months while the market bottoms out.

"Fleets are being very cautious in the current uncertain economic environment," Don Ake, FTR's vice president of commercial vehicles, said in a statement. "Freight has slowed due to the manufacturing recession, so they have sufficient trucks to meet current demand."

He said manufacturing is expected to improve "soon," which is expected to increase freight levels and stabilize truck demand. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Alan Crosby)