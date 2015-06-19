(Adds details and background)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. regulators on Friday
will propose a 24 percent cut in carbon emissions for heavy-duty
trucks by 2027 from expected 2018 emission levels, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
An official announcement was expected later on Friday. An
environmental group said the reduction would equal 1 billion
tons in carbon emissions and could lead to deep cuts in other
pollutants linked to health problems.
The standard for heavy trucks and vehicles would be the
latest rule by the Obama administration aimed at slashing
greenhouse gas emissions from the country's biggest emitting
sectors.
Transportation-related greenhouse gases are the
second-largest source of emissions after power plants. The U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency is expected to finalize sweeping
greenhouse gas standards for power plants in August.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)