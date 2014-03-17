CHICAGO, March 17 U.S. TV pitchman Kevin Trudeau, who was convicted last year of criminal contempt for exaggerating the contents of his weight-loss books in infomercials, was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in federal prison by a federal judge.

Trudeau also was sentenced to five years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman in Chicago. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Scott Malone)