AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
(Corrects to "a large chunk" from "majority" in paragraph 2. Also changes number of employees to "more than 394,000" from "more than 380,000")
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
The company is domiciled in Dublin, Ireland, while a large chunk of its more than 394,000 employees are in India.
IT services companies came under the spotlight after Trump said that his administration would focus on creating more jobs for U.S. workers, who had been affected by the outsourcing of jobs abroad.
Major IT service companies, particularly those based in India, use H-1B visas to fly engineers to the United States to service clients, but some opponents argue they are misusing the program to replace U.S. jobs.
Accenture said on Friday it would invest $1.4 billion to train its employees and would open 10 innovation centers in some U.S. cities.
The newly added jobs will raise the company's U.S. workforce by 30 percent to more than 65,000 by the end of 2020, the company said.
The U.S. business accounted for 46 percent of the company's full-year revenue for the year ended Aug. 31. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.