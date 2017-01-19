DUBLIN Jan 19 Aeromexico expects
slower growth this year as a result of the uncertainty
surrounding Donald Trump's policies as U.S. president, but the
airline's finance chief said he was optimistic about Trump's
four-year term, which begins on Friday.
Analysts expect Mexico's economy to grow at the slowest pace
in four years in 2017 following Trump's vow during the election
campaign to change trade relations with its southern neighbour,
a Reuters poll found on Wednesday.
"Some businesses are in a wait-and-see mode and because of
that we are being more cautious in our planning, growing slower
than we would have anticipated previously," Chief Financial
Officer Ricardo Baker told the Global Airfinance conference in
Dublin.
"If things start to pick up, we have the flexibility" to
react, he added.
So far biggest impact of the election has been in sharp
currency movements, though Aeromexico has some natural hedges to
protect itself against such movements, Baker said.
He also said he was optimistic about the medium-term
prospects for the Mexican economy and said Trump, who is due to
be inaugurated as the United States' 45th U.S. president on
Friday, could have a positive impact.
"We are optimistic in the sense that things might happen
that are important and positive for the economy like the
modernisation of the North American Free Trade Agreement," Baker
said.
ALLEGIANT
Speaking at a separate conference in Dublin on Tuesday, U.S.
low-cost carrier Allegiant, whose operations are concentrated in
states that voted for Trump, said it had seen an improvement in
demand since the November election.
"Since the election we have had a significant acceleration
in short term bookings," Chief Operating Office Jude Bricker
said, adding that a proposed cut in corporate tax would also
have significant benefits for his business.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg Mahlich)