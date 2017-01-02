WASHINGTON Jan 2 Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue is U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's leading candidate to run the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a senior Trump transition team official said on Monday.

Perdue, a Democrat-turned-Republican who founded a grain and fertilizer business, led the southern U.S. state for two terms as governor from 2003 to 2011. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)