Nikkei rises tracking Wall Street; Takata jumps
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
WASHINGTON Jan 2 Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue is U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's leading candidate to run the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a senior Trump transition team official said on Monday.
Perdue, a Democrat-turned-Republican who founded a grain and fertilizer business, led the southern U.S. state for two terms as governor from 2003 to 2011. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.