(Adds quotes from Hawaii attorney general, officials, details
and background throughout)
By Dan Levine
Jan 29 A group of state attorneys general are
discussing whether to file their own court challenge against
President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven
Muslim-majority countries entering the United States, officials
in three states told Reuters.
Democrat attorneys general are expected to be a source of
fierce resistance to Trump, much as Republican AGs opposed
former President Barack Obama. A lawsuit brought by states would
heighten the legal stakes surrounding the president's executive
order, signed late on Friday, as courtroom challenges to the ban
have so far mostly been filed by individuals.
Officials in the offices of attorneys general in
Pennsylvania, Washington and Hawaii said on Saturday they were
evaluating what specific claims could be filed, and in which
court.
"We do believe the executive order is unconstitutional,"
Hawaii attorney general Douglas Chin told Reuters on Saturday.
He declined to give further detail.
The states could decide not to file, and it is unclear how
many states would ultimately sign on for such an effort.
"There certainly are conversations underway," said Joe
Grace, a spokesman for Pennsylvania attorney general Josh
Shapiro.
A Trump representative could not be reached immediately for
comment.
Trump, a businessman who successfully tapped into American
fears about terror attacks during his campaign, had promised
what he called "extreme vetting" of immigrants and refugees from
areas the White House said the U.S. Congress deemed to be high
risk. He told reporters in the Oval Office on Saturday that his
order was "not a Muslim ban" and said the measures were long
overdue.
However, his order hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a
federal judge in New York said stranded travelers could stay in
the country. The American Civil Liberties Union, which sought
the emergency court order, said it would help 100 to 200 people
with valid visas or refugee status who found themselves detained
in transit or at U.S. airports after Trump signed the order.
The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement it
would comply with judicial orders but that Trump's immigration
restrictions remained in effect.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Paul
Tait)