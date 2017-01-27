WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James
Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft
acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's
next generation of Air Force One presidential aircraft,
according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.
The review of Lockheed Martin's F-35 program, which
President Donald Trump has derided as being too expensive, would
have two parts: one looking at how to lower costs, while the
other would determine whether the F/A-18E/F could be an
effective, lower cost alternative to the F-35C aircraft if
improvements were made, the memo said.
Costs for Lockheed's F-35 program had escalated to an
estimated $379 billion. The program accounted for 20 percent of
the company's total revenue of $46.1 billion last year.
