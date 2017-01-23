WASHINGTON Jan 23 President Donald Trump will nominate former U.S. Representative Heather Wilson to become Air Force secretary, the White House said on Monday.

Wilson, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, has been President of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology since 2013, it said in a statement. "Heather Wilson is going to make an outstanding secretary of the Air Force," Trump said in the statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)