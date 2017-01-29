(Adds Emirates, Etihad statements)
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of
seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry
unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from
entering, the International Air Transport Association said on
Saturday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has briefed the
global trade group that passport-holders from states such as
Iran and Iraq, including cabin crew, will be barred entry to the
United States, IATA said in an email to its member airlines,
seen by Reuters.
The email underscores airlines' confusion about the
situation as well as the challenge some may face from crew
scheduling. Airlines also stand to lose business: for instance,
around 35,000 travelers from Iran visited the United States in
2015, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
"Much of this development has come over the weekend and at a
time when IATA's Facilitation team has been on duty travel.
Unfortunately, our response has been slower than we would have
preferred," the email said. "A number (of questions) have yet to
be resolved."
The executive order by President Donald Trump bans travelers
with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and
Yemen for 90 days.
IATA was informed that lawful permanent residents of the
United States - or green-card holders - from those countries are
not included in the ban.
However, a Trump administration official told reporters that
green-card holders from the countries need to check with a U.S.
consulate to see whether they can return, causing some confusion
for airlines, which still plan to follow CBP guidance.
Gulf airlines Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways
said earlier on their websites that passengers would need a
green card or diplomatic visa to enter the United States.
An Emirates spokeswoman said "a very small number" of its
passengers had been affected by the ban.
