WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a Raytheon Co lobbyist, Mark Esper, for the position of Secretary of the Army, a person familiar with the matter said.

Before Esper joined U.S. missile maker Raytheon in 2010 he held posts at Aerospace Industries Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

A Raytheon representative declined to comment.