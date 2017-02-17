SYDNEY Feb 17 U.S. President Donald Trump was
wasting his time deriding the media over their coverage of his
administration, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said
on Friday, citing the example of British wartime leader Winston
Churchill.
Trump has repeatedly described media criticism of him as
"fake news" since taking office last month, labelling the media
as the "opposition party".
On Thursday, he dismissed a growing controversy about ties
between his aides and Russia as a "ruse" and a "scam"
perpetrated by a hostile news media.
Turnbull, whose relationship with Trump got off to a rocky
start earlier this month, said the 45th American president
should stop focusing on the media.
"A very great politician, Winston Churchill, once said that
politicians complaining about the newspapers is like a sailor
complaining about the sea," Turnbull told reporters in New
Zealand on Friday.
"There is not much point. That is the media we live with and
we have to get our message across and we thank you all in the
media for your kind attention," he said.
Turnbull is speaking from experience as he faces a constant
stream of questions from domestic media about his leadership,
with opinion polls showing the popularity of his centre-right
government sinking to its lowest in more than a year.
Relations between the United States and Australia hit a low
point this month when Trump said on Twitter that a planned
refugee swap between the two nations was a "dumb deal".
That followed a Washington Post report about an acrimonious
telephone call between the two leaders that attracted headlines
worldwide.
Asked about his dealings with Trump, Turnbull said:
"President Trump and I have had several calls now, very
constructive calls. It was frank and forthright and it was very
valuable."
Australia is a staunch U.S. ally and is currently flying
combat missions in Syria. It has also said it was open to
stepping up its military commitment against the militant Islamic
State group.
With his promise to put "America First", Trump has also
scrapped or promised to renegotiate trade deals such as the
Trans-Pacific Partnership and the North American Free Trade
Agreement since coming to office, but Turnbull warned against a
more protectionist U.S. trade stance.
"Protectionism is not the ladder to get you out of the low
growth track, it is the shovel to dig it deeper and deeper and
deeper," he said.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Tait)