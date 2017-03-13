WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump
is expected to visit the Detroit area on Wednesday to hold an
event with the chief executives of U.S. automakers to announce a
restart of a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules sought by
the industry, according to two sources briefed on the matter.
Trump is expected to visit Ypsilanti, Michigan, a Detroit
suburb, to tout his administration's decision to revive a review
of the feasibility of the 2022 through 2025 vehicle emissions
rules, after the Obama adminitration moved in its final days to
lock in the rules. In addition to the chief
executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, officials from Japanese
and German autoamkers are also expected to attend. A White House
official confirmed Trump plans to visit Michigan, but did not
immediately confirm details.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)