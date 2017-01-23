WASHINGTON Jan 23 President Donald Trump will have breakfast Tuesday with the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV as he pressures automakers to boost U.S. employment.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump "looks forward to hearing their ideas about how we can work together to bring more jobs back to this industry." Trump has heaped criticism on automakers for building cars in Mexico and elsewhere and threatens to impose 35 percent tariffs on imported vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)