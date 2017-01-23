WASHINGTON Jan 23 President Donald Trump will
have breakfast Tuesday with the chief executives of General
Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV as he pressures automakers to boost
U.S. employment.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump "looks forward
to hearing their ideas about how we can work together to bring
more jobs back to this industry." Trump has heaped criticism on
automakers for building cars in Mexico and elsewhere and
threatens to impose 35 percent tariffs on imported vehicles.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)